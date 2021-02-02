FG, UN mobilise for national dialogue on food systems

The Federal Government and the UN are set t0 organise series of dialogue towards ensuring resilient, inclusive and sustainable food systems in Nigeria by 2030. This is contained in a statement following a multi-sectoral, inter-agency planning meeting in Abuja. Mrs Olusola Idowu, national convenor of Nigeria Food Systems Summit Dialogue (FSSD), and Permanent Secretary, Budget and National Planning said the dialogue, which is to hold on Feb. 23, is based on five action tracks aligned with the current developmental priorities of Nigeria.

“The five action tracks include ensuring access to safe and nutritious food for all; Shifting to sustainable Consumption Pattern; Boosting nation Position Production; Advancing equitable live hood; and Building resilience to vulnerabilities shocks and stress.” “The Nigeria FSSD will be organised at three levels, the Inception National Dialogue, aimed at identifying food systems challenges from multiple perspectives.

“The Exploratory Dialogues, planned to hold in the six geo-political zones and major cities in Nigeria to harness promising approaches from diverse stakeholders that contribute to food systems in the country. “And the Consolidatory Dialogues, aimed to exchange views on the pathway towards sustainable national food system, identify intentions and commitments of different food system actors,” Idowu said.

She explained that in Nigeria, the Food Systems Dialogue would create more inclusive, healthier food systems, encourage a collaborative approach towards building sustainable food systems and enhance the achievement of the sustainable development goals (SDGs). The UN Resident Coordinator, Mr Edward Kallon, observed that the COVID-19 pandemic has worsened Nigeria’s food systems and the dialogue would provide a critical opportunity to tackle the weaknesses that were exposed by the crisis.

“We must mobilise human and material resources across the country, and come together to dialogue on how to build back better, the ailing food systems. “We are all members of the global food system, and we all have a responsibility to act,” he said.

Kallon added that the UN Secretary-General’s Food Systems Summit was designed to galvanise new actions to deliver progress on all 17 SDGs, each of which relies to some degree on healthier, more sustainable and equitable food systems.

He further said that the dialogues would also enhance food security and sustainability of eco-based Agriculture and food systems around the world. (NAN)