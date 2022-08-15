FG trains youth, women on bio-resources exploitation in Oyo state

By Olatunde Ajayi

The Federal Government says it is determined to proffer solutions to the worrisome challenges of unemployment and criminality in Nigeria.

The Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation, Mrs Monilola Udoh, said this on Monday at a technological and innovative bio-resource capacity building training for unemployed youths and women in Ibadan.

The training with the theme: “Empowerment of Women and Unemployed Youths in Sustainable Development’ ’was organised by the ministry in collaboration with the Oyo State Government.

Udoh, who declared the training open, said that the programme was in line with the federal government’s pledge to take 100 million Nigerians out of poverty in the next 10 years.

The permanent secretary said that the training was organised by the Bio-resources department of the FMSTI.

She said that the training was aimed at enabling the participants to earn income and a sustainable livelihood through bio-resources exploitation training on mushroom farming, fish farming, snail farming and its sustainable use.

Udoh said that Science, Technology and Innovation has been a notable bedrock of development through its applications to solve challenges in agriculture, healthcare, food security among others.

“This special training programme aims at job and wealth creation through exploitation of bio-resources endowment of Nigeria.

“The Federal Ministry of Science Technology and Innovation is ever ready to partner and provide technical supports to local and state governments in the quest to provide meaningful life to the citizenry, ” she said.

In his goodwill message, the Oyo State Governor, Mr Seyi Makinde, represented by the Permanent Secretary, Oyo State Local Government Service Commission, Mr Akin Akinfumilayo, said that state government was ready to identify and support any value adding programme by the ministry.

He urged beneficiaries of the training to always seek knowledge first before they start looking for money in order to create a sufficient and long lasting wealth.

Earlier, the Director, Bio-resources Technology Department, FMSTI, Mr Isaac Anum, said that the state of unemployment in the country posed a huge threat to the social and economic development of Nigeria.

Anum said that the high rate of crime and social vices could be attributed to the fact that millions of youths were jobless.

He added that Nigeria as country was blessed with vast biodiversity which if tapped maximally would generate sustainable income.

“Federal Ministry of Science Technology and Innovation in pursuit of her mandate is exploiting available bio-resources for value addition to stem the tide of unemployment in Nigeria.

“We will continue to welcome and support innovative ideas which will engender national growth through the development of science, technology and innovation tools in Nigeria, “he said. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

