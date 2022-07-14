FG trains NOA officers on GEEP digitisation,registration in Kaduna State

The Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development (FMHADMSD) on Thursday commenced an advanced training on Government Enterprise and Empowerment Programme (GEEP2.0) digitisation and registration.

The training is organised for Community Orientation and Mobilization Officers (COMOS) of the National Orientation Agency (NOA), who serve as desks officers of GEEP in the 23 local government areas of Kaduna State.In her keynote address, Hajiya Sadiya Umar-Farouq , the Minister of FMHADMSD said the programme was among the National Social Investment Programmes (N-SIP) aimed at tackling poverty and hunger across the country.“

The GEEP 2.0 programme was designed to give access to credit for poor and vulnerable people including persons with disability.“The FMHADMSD mobilsed this training exercise to acquaint the COMOs – GEEPDOs with the new criteria of registration,the new GEEP digitisation application pre-loaded on the tablets to be presented today.“The tablets are to be used for digitisation aimed at seamless programme implementation and to bring the COMOs up to date with the new strategies and requirements for phase two registration”,she said.

The minister, who was represented by Hauwa Gadzama, the Assistant Director N-SIP noted that the success of the programme depended on the quality and quantity of data the COMOs would generate.She urged the participants to double their efforts to ensure better implementation of the programme, while warning against extortion and intimidation of beneficiaries, adding “that those found guilty would be dealt with”.Earlier, Alhaji Zubair Galadima-Soba,the state Director NOA appreciated the FMHADMSD for trusting the agency with the task and also the Kaduna State government for supporting the programme. He assured the minister that the community orientation and mobilization officers would double their efforts in ensuring that the programme was a success.

Meanwhile, the state focal person for social investment programme, Mrs Saude-Amina Atoyebi stated that the enumeration of beneficiaries was ongoing in all the LGAs of the state with 9,738 beneficiaries submitted. She appreciated the FMHADMSD for its effort to lift millions of Nigerians out of poverty, while commending the NOA team for working tirelessly in ensuring the success of the programme. She urged GEEP desk officers to pay attention to the training and practice the code of ethics of the job which included integrity, discipline , honesty, fairness among others. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Government Enterprise and Empowerment Programme (GEEP) came into existence in 2016 under the supervision of the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo. The programme consist of Trader Moni and Market Moni, where N50,000 loans is given to beneficiaries, while Farmer Moni gives out farming equipment worth N300,000. Tablets and power banks were presented to the COMOs for the exercise.(NAN)

