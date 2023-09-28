FG trains MDAs on nutrition digital performance assessment

By Ahmed Abba

The Federal Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning has trained Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) in Yobe on food and nutrition digitised performance management system.

The Training Facilitator in the ministry, Mr Likuna Julius, stated this at a three-day workshop in Kano on Thursday.

“We are here in Kano to carry out capacity building with the Yobe committee on food and nutrition.

“We developed an application at the national level called the Performance Management System.

“This tool is used to assess the committee in the implementation of food and nutrition activities in four target areas”, he said.

According toJulius, the areas on digitised performance include the committee’s effectiveness, area of coverage, accountability, budget allocation and implementation.

He said the tool would serve as a guide for advocacy, policy making, resources allocation, identification and bridge of gaps.

“This tool when fully implemented will identify the sector that is doing well and one that is not”.

Mr Muhammed Ibrahim, the Director, Budget and Economic Planning, said the training had impacted positively on members of the technical working group.

”The training has enhanced our knowledge and capacity on how best we budget and track implementation of nutrition programme in Yobe,” he said

Ibrahim, who is also the Co-Secretary of the state’s committee, said the ministry engaged relevant partners to domesticate the national strategic nutrition policy.

“We feed in into this application in order to track the implementation of our activities,” he said.

Also speaking, Mr Muhammed Annur, the Chairman, Civil Society Organisation on nutrition, expressed satisfaction and commended the Federal Government and other partners for the training.

Annur listed other partners to include FHi 360, Alive and Thrive project, UNICEF and Action Against Hunger. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

