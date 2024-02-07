FG trains crop farmers in Taraba on new techniques of cultivation 

The Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security has trained at least 250 crop farmers in Taraba on new techniques of cultivation aimed at improving yield and tackling food shortages in their communities.

Speaking at the training in Jalingo on Wednesday, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Mr Temitope Fadeshemi, explained that the training became very imperative to assist farmers in improving yields and adding value to the crops.

The News Agency Nigeria (NAN) reports that the farmers who participated in the one-day training were given bags of maize and rice, treated seeds as well as improved varieties of pepper, okro and tomatoes for dry season cultivation.

Fadeshemi, who was represented by Dr Ayuba Zira, the State Coordinator of the Taraba office, said the training which comes with empowerment is targeted at verified and validated beneficiaries of the National Poverty Reduction with Growth Strategy (NPRGS) of the ministry.

“Today marks a significant milestone in our collective commitment to uplifting the lives of our smallholder farmers and fostering sustainable agricultural practices.

“These farmers are not just the backbone of our agricultural sector, they are also the heartbeat of our nation’s prosperity, ” he said.

According to Fadeshemi, the NPRGS in collaboration with the Federal Department of Agricultural Extension Services (FDAE) has diligently enumerated and validated the farmers for participation in the transformation programme.

In his remarks, the state’s Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, Mr John Pavali, commended the Federal Government for the support given to farmers in the state.

“The programme is not merely an investment in agriculture, it is an investment in the future of our state.

“As we equip these farmers with tools to enhance productivity, improve resilience and embrace sustainable practices, we are laying the foundation for a more functional and prosperous agricultural sector,” Pavali said.

He warned the beneficiaries against selling the inputs or cooking the maize and rice seeds given to them for planting.

(NAN)

By Gabriel Yough

