FG trains civil servants for effective service delivery

By Ibrahim Kado

The Federal Ministry of Information and Culture has begun a three-day capacity building training of its personnel to enhance effective service delivery.

The Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Ms Lydia Shehu who inaugurated the exercise on Thursday in Yola, said the management retreat was designed in line with global standards.

The theme of the retreat is: “The new Civil Service: Domesticating FCSS25 in the Ministry of Information and Culture”.

According to Shehu, the initiative is not only the right step at the right direction, but also timely.

“The conviction is borne out of the fact that all efforts are currently directed towards repositioning the Nigeria public service most importantly in line with the global standards.

“The Minister, Alhaji Lai Mohammed and the management team deem it fit to undertake this process.

“The retreat is geared toward updating the Heads of Departments in the ministry on recent policies in service and implementation process for the purpose of ensuring that these policies cascade to the lower cadre,’’ she said.

The exercise, she said, would also ensure improved efficiencies of officers and career development.

“As you may be aware, as part of the effort to reposition the service and effective services delivery, the Head of Civil Service of the Federation, instructed all MDAs to commence the implementation of some policies approved by Mr President,’’ she said.

The Permanent Secretary urged the participants to concentrate, focus and made meaningful contributions during the retreat.

Also speaking, Director, Human Resources in the ministry, Mrs Grace Okani described the retreat as timely, adding the public service have changed to another dimension due to new reforms.

She said that working as a team would create synergy, critically examine work plan and operational procedures with a view of adding value to succeed.

“I have no doubt in my mind that this timely retreat will usher the ministry in to a higher realm of productivity and affluence,’’ she said.

One of the participants, Mr Ittu Tommy commended the ministry for the initiative aimed at enhacing effective services delivery. (NAN)