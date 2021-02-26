FG trains 99 independent monitors to ensure implementation of NSIP in Niger state

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Federal government has trained 99 Independent Monitors to ensure implementation of National Social Investment programmes (NSIP), in Niger State.

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Farouq, disclosed this during the opening ceremony of the training programme organised by the Ministry for Independent Monitors for NSIP in Niger State.

Speaking through her representative, the Assistant Director, Planning, Research and Statistics, the Minister said the monitors will be assigned to monitor programme beneficiaries at community level in schools, households and market clusters with focus of ensuring that the primary objectives of these programmes are achieved.

she charged the participants to carry out their responsibility with utmost diligence and sincerity and the Ministry will not hesitate to relief any monitor of its duties if found violating the terms of engagement.

The Niger State Focal Person, Amina Musa Guar, said the Monitors were selected so that SIP can be monitored through out he 274 wards of the 25 Local Government Areas of Niger State.

She said the four components of SIP are domiciled in the Office of the Focal Person, the various programme Managers and Head of Unit, for the purpose of implementation.

Guar advised them to synergize with the SIP Office of the State for the success of the programmes.