FG trains 55 Independent Monitors for the NSIP in lmo state

The Imo State government has flagged off, and held Training of Independent Monitors for the National Social Investment Programmes in Owerri on Monday, through the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Abuja.

In her welcome address, the Special Adviser to the Imo State Governor on SDGs and Humanitarian services Princess Christina Ude, said the event of on boarding and training of Independent Monitors for the Integrated national social investment programe, is being organized in all of the 36 States in Nigeria by the federal ministry humanitarian affairs, disaster management and social development – as part of its mandate to ensure the effective monitoring and supervision of the Integrated national social investment programs, GEEP, N-Power, School feeding program and conditional cash transfer.

Mrs Ude revealed that the program will onboard and train Independent monitors, that will monitor the programs at community level saying they will be assigned to monitor programme beneficiaries within their localities in school, households, and market clusters with the focus of ensuring that the primary objectives of the programs are achieved.

Christina, commended President Muhammad Buhari for initiating these programs, as well as the Honorable Minister Sadiya Umar Farouq and her team for piloting and working tirelessly for the success and sustainance of the program, hinted as they are designed to alleviate the sufferings of the poor and the vulnerable, even as she thanked Governor Hope Uzodinma for his contributions to the effective running of the programs in Imo State.

Also speaking, Dr. Ethelbert Okere DG Imo State Orientation Agency described the social investment program as grass root aimed at empowering and assisting the needy, says his agency is a grassroot movement revealed that they have orientational officers in every ward, hinted they operate at grassroot level pointed out they will be very instrumental towards realizing this objectives.

Earlier, Hon. Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning Imo State Christopher Osuala who represented Governor Hope Uzodinma, thanked the SA on SDGs, Hon Christina Ude, for making the event a success, he said President Muhammad Buhari made a wise decision in times of furthering the good for the youths in Nigeria.

Adding, by creating N- Power, National School program, Condional Cash Transfer, N- SIP, GEEP,etc to assist a lot of unemployed graduates describing it as a laudable program, which helps poor and vulnerable families to get some funds to be able to survive on daily basis.

He charged the Independent Monitors, says after their training to carry this responsibility with all honesty and sense of duty with high levels of patriortizm, pointed they will be supervising the programme urged them to know the reason why they are here, hinted they have over 13 million people across the nation that benefiting from the programme.

The event also witnessed the presence of many SA’s, Mr Charles Anaele Deputy Disaster, Humanitarian Affairs who represented Honorable Minister Sadiya Umar Farouq, and others.