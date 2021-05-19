FG trains 50 onion farmers in Bauchi on disease control

The Federal Ministry of Agriculture and (FMARD) on Wednesday trained 50 onion growers in Bauchi  on the control of fungal diseases popularly called purple blotch.

Mrs Karima Ahmed, the  Director in the Federal of Agriculture  (FDA),  who declared the event open said the training was to improve production of onions in the country.

Ahmed noted that in Years 2019 and 2020 , there was  a drop in the production of onions because of the outbreak of the fungal diseases called purple blotch.

“It is for this reason that the Federal Ministry of Agriculture decided to find a lasting solution to fungal diseases on onions in the country.

“It is also to train and sensitise onion on how to manage the fungal diseases which  is key toward increased production,” she said.

Represented by Mrs Oje- Imooje Linda, the  Assistant Chief Agric Officer Horticulture, Ahmed said the participants were given inputs to them manage the diseases.

Ahmed said that the participants are expected to step down what they were taught to other in .

The state Coordinator of the Federal Ministry of Agriculture, Mr Iliya Abarshi, said that  the workshop had  equipped the participants on how to make more progress in the sector.

He urged the participants to make good use of the knowledge acquired and the inputs distributed to them.

Responding on behalf of the participants, Musa Husseini pledged that they would  make good use of the inputs and the knowledge to check fungal diseases.

He said the would uplift the standard of living of onion from being subsistence to large scale (NAN)

