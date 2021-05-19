The Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (FMARD) on Wednesday trained 50 onion growers in Bauchi on the control of fungal diseases popularly called purple blotch.

Mrs Karima Ahmed, the Director in the Federal Department of Agriculture (FDA), who declared the event open said the training was necessary to improve production of onions in the country.

Ahmed noted that in Years 2019 and 2020 , there was a drop in the production of onions because of the outbreak of the fungal diseases called purple blotch.

“It is for this reason that the Federal Ministry of Agriculture decided to find a lasting solution to fungal diseases on onions in the country.

“It is also to train and sensitise onion farmers on how to manage the fungal diseases which is key toward increased production,” she said.

Represented by Mrs Oje- Imooje Linda, the Assistant Chief Agric Officer Horticulture, Ahmed said the participants were given inputs to help them manage the diseases.

Ahmed said that the participants are expected to step down what they were taught to other farmers in their communities.

The state Coordinator of the Federal Ministry of Agriculture, Mr Iliya Abarshi, said that the workshop had equipped the participants on how to make more progress in the sector.

He urged the participants to make good use of the knowledge acquired and the inputs distributed to them.

Responding on behalf of the participants, Musa Husseini pledged that they would make good use of the inputs and the knowledge to check fungal diseases.

He said the intervention would uplift the standard of living of onion farmers from being subsistence farmers to large scale farmers(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

