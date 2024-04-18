FG trains 40 hygiene promoters on safe water, sanitation practices

The Federal Ministry of Water Resources and Sanitation has commenced training of 40 hygiene promoters on safe water and sanitation practices in rural communities.

During the event in Abuja on Thursday, Mrs Elizabeth Ugoh, the Director of Water Quality Control and Sanitation at the ministry, highlighted the necessity of the ongoing training to shape the hygiene landscape of the nation.

Ugoh underscored the workshop’s significance beyond professional development, stressing its role in safeguarding the well-being and health of every citizen.

She emphasised the importance of collaboration and networking among stakeholders to maximise impact, fostering synergies to address hygiene-related challenges effectively.

Expressing gratitude for the diverse representation and shared commitment to improving public health outcomes, Ugoh acknowledged the participants’ dedication to collaborative efforts.

She noted the importance of collective action in addressing hygiene-related challenges and building healthier, resilient communities.

She added that “throughout the training, participants will delve into various aspects of hygiene promotion, including personal hygiene practices, sanitation methods, waste management and community engagement.

“These topics play critical roles in disease prevention, promoting good health and fostering clean and sustainable environment for all.”

Mrs Ayaba Kogbara, the Desk Officer for Hygiene Promotion in the ministry, said that the training was to address identified challenges related to poor sanitation.

According to her, it marks a positive step toward improving hygiene standards and public health in rural areas.

She added that participants, drawn from members of the National Task Group on Sanitation (NTGS) and FCT rural water supply and sanitation agencies, underwent training on methods to enhance their capacity to impart knowledge to others.

This, she said, was aimed at using effective approaches to promote hygiene during validation and other activities in the communities.

She said “we discovered during our validation assessments that many communities still practice unsafe hygiene habits and we are committed to rectifying them.’’

Kogbara reiterated the ministry’s dedication to promoting hygiene in communities, particularly through the involvement of NTGS members.

She also pledged Federal Government’s commitment to continue educating people on proper hand-washing, ending open defecation, safe water management, among other initiatives.

Earlier, Mrs Betty Ukaegbu, a training Facilitator, emphasised the importance of promoting hygiene in communities, citing the pressing need to equip participants with necessary skills to advocate for hygiene practices in their respective fields.

According to her, the workshop focused on multifaceted approach of community-led total sanitation, recognising key stages such as pre-triggering, awareness creation, and action planning.

She underscored the need for vigilance in addressing hygiene issues in communities, even after initial agreement and action planning, urging participants to actively promote proper hygiene practices.

“NTGS members, whether in the field, during validation processes, or within office settings, are encouraged to actively promote proper hygiene practices.

“These include educating individuals on correct techniques for hand-washing, defecation and water management, while stressing the importance of clean and safe toilet facilities.”

Ukaegbu highlighted the significance of water safety techniques from point of collection, transportation, to consumption, suggesting methods such as boiling water for drinking purposes in areas without improved water sources.

She noted the significant responsibility of NTGS members in promoting hygiene awareness across various institutions, as Nigeria strives to achieve its goal of becoming open defecation-free and sustaining this achievement by 2030.

Mr Ishaku Abbas, a WASH Consultant, provided insights into key issues in the water and sanitation sector, saying “hygiene promotion empowers individuals to take proactive measures to prevent diseases.’’(NAN)



By Tosin Kolade