FG trains 40 Epe youths to be tour guides

The Federal Ministry of Tourism, in collaboration with National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR), have trained no fewer than 40 youths in Epe, as tour guides and operators.

The Minister of Tourism, Mrs Lola Ade-John, during the graduation ceremony held in Epe on Sunday, said the training, known as EcoGenesis Incubator Series, was meant to support tourism development.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the three-day training started on Friday, April 12 and ended April 14, with each of the beneficiaries given certificates and starter kits.

She said the Epe edition was the 4th in the series, adding that similar trainings were also held in Badagry, Makurdi and Ekiti.

She, however, urged the beneficiaries to practice all they had learnt, be accommodating of tourists, relay beautiful and interesting stories of Epe and always remain polite.

“This marks a pivotal moment where we embark on a journey of empowerment and growth for our local tourism industry.

“As the Minister of Tourism, I am deeply committed to fostering sustainable development and promoting the immense potential of our beautiful Epe region through community engagements.

“The EcoGenesis Incubator Series represents a significant milestone in our effort to elevate tourism, by providing training and guidance to our aspiring and established tourist operators and guides.

“We are investing in the future of our people and unlocking new opportunities for economic prosperity.

“Tourism is not merely about visiting attractions, it is about creating unforgettable experiences that leave lasting impact on visitors and locals alike.

“Through this initiative, we aim to equip our tourism professionals with knowledge, skills, and passion, to showcase the unique beauty and cultural heritage of Epe to the world,” she said.

Ade-John commended the organisers, sponsors and participants for their dedication and commitment to making the training session a reality.

“I urge you all to let us embrace the spirit of collaboration and innovation, as we work towards a brighter future for tourism in Epe.

Also speaking, Alhaji Nura Kangiwa, Director-General of NIHOTOUR, noted that the EcoGenesis Incubator Series programme was part of the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu.

Kangiwa said the training would reposition Nigeria on the global tourism map, to be a preferred tourism destination.

He said it would also address poverty and unemployment in rural communities across the states and the nation, adding that the training was essential, due to the enormous tourism potential of Epe.

According to him, capacity building in skills to operate and manage tourism investments were critical to building strong destinations and ensuring destination sustainability.

He said the skills acquired would build a solid foundation for self reliance, job creation, revenue and employment generation, poverty alleviation and added value to productivity and national economy.

He explained that tour guiding as a profession had impacted the overall tourism industry,

“This tourism service of tour guiding for tourists across Nigeria and the globe has contributed to the creation of more than 118 million jobs.

“This translated to 3.8 per cent global employment as reported by World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC).

“Records also have it that for every 30 new tourists, one new job is created in every industry of the sector.

“In fact, it is estimated that tourism will continue to grow to 414 million jobs and 11.6 per cent of total employment by 2028.

“I want to appreciate the minister of tourism, for the wisdom and insight to initiate this laudable sustainability programme.

“This has added value to youths of the Epe Local Government Area, the state and the nation,” Kangiwa said.

One of the beneficiaries of the training, Aminat Lawal, who is an undergraduate of Allied Sciences at the Ogun State Polytechnic, said she enrolled in the programme because of her love for tourism.

The final year student described the training session as educating and enlightening.

“This is a great priviledge for me, I appreciate NIHOTOUR and all the facilitators, I look forward to practicing as a tour guide.”

Also, Joseph Adeniyi, who had been earlier exposed to little knowledge of tourism, said he was only looking for other means of generating income.

Adeniyi said he gained adequate knowledge on tour packaging and would begin to practice as soon as possible.

Mrs Surah Animashaun, Chairman, Epe Local Government Area, expressed gratitude to the minister and NIHOTOUR, for training Epe youths, stressing that the problem of unemployment had been addressed.

Mr Tobun Abiodun, representing, Epe Constituency 1, at the Lagos State House of Assembly, commended the minister and NIHOTOUR, for the kind gesture extended to Epe youths. (NAN)

By Taiye Olayemi