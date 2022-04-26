FG trains 258 Plateau youths on smartphone repairs

The Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, has trained 258 youths in Plateau on smartphone repairs.

Hajiya Sadiya Farouq, the Minister in charge of the ministry disclosed this at the closing of the training and presentation of starter packs to the beneficiaries on Tuesday in Jos.Farouq, who was represented by Mr Ladan Haruna, the Director of Administration of the Ministry, said that the exercise was part of the N-Skills programme, a component of the National Social Investment Programme (NSIP) of the Federal Goverment.She explained that the N-Skills programme was introduced to make NSIP have more impact on the economy and to reach other citizens.

Farouq said that the training is a pilot scheme of the N-Skills programme under the non-graduate component of the N-Power programme.”The introduction of the N-Skills programme is based on a certification system and accreditation of practical training provided through the informal apprenticeship system, anchored by Master Craft Persons (MCPs) and the formal training system, including using the Community Skills Development Centres (COSDECs) in many states.”The programme aims to improve the quality and relevance of skills delivered using a certification system and to ease the transition of target beneficiaries to full-time skilled employment, self-employment and further their education.” It targets marginalised and disadvantaged population, including those with primary or no formal education,” she said.

The Minister also said that the programme was in line with the National Skills Qualification Framework (NSQF) for the development, classification and recognition of skills, knowledge and competencies acquired by individuals, irrespective of where and how the training or skill is acquired.She added that it would help in bridging the gap in the demand for standards and market for relevant skills.”While the N-Skills accommodates many skills-based enterprises, this smart phone repairs is used to pilot the programme under the N-Power non-graduate component.”This is consistent with the national aspiration of lifting 100 million Nigerians out of poverty in 10 years.”The programme is designed to train, tool and transition marginalised unemployed youths into the labour market to be gainfully employed,” she saidShe said that the ministry worked with technical service providers to provide the N-Skills training services to unemployed youths across the FederationFarouq advised the beneficiaries to utilise the knowledge gained and tools provided judiciously in order to contribute their quota to the development of the society.”For the beneficiaries, over the past six weeks, you have been given the opportunity to carve a niche for yourselves.”I am very confident that your participation in the programme has changed your orientation and prepared you to optimise employment opportunities in the smart phone repairs and service market.” Today, we have reached an important milestone in the N-Skills programme, which has laid a solid foundation for the next phase of the programme,” she added.The minister explained that the beneficiaries would be attached directly to Master Craft Persons (MCPs) in the trade for a six-month apprenticeship, adding that the attachment would enable them to have work-based learning experience.She maintained that during the six-month attachment period, their performance would be assessed and examined by certified bodies, adding that certificates would be issued to those who would meet minimum requirements.On her part, the NSIP Focal Person in Plateau, Dr Sumaiya Hamza, said the exercise was aimed at reducing unemployment in the state.She explained that the beneficiaries were drawn from the 17 Local Government Areas of the state, adding that it would also reduce social vices and promote peace and insecurity in all parts of the state.”During all our training sessions, I have emphasised the need for the beneficiaries to be peace ambassadors and vanguards in their communities.”The essence of NSIP is partly to take idle youths off the street, so I advise these beneficiaries to be role models in their communities,” she said.(NAN)

