FG trains 105 youths in Southwest geopolitical zone in software, script writing

By Abiodun Lawal

The Federal Government has trained 105 youths in the Southwest geopolitical zone in software and script writing and hardware management under the N-Power Knowledge programme.

The Training Manager, N-Knowledge for the zone, Mr Oluwasegun Olofinlade, said this at Ikenne in Ikenne Local Government Area of Ogun on Thursday at the close of the training.

The training was initiated by the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development.

Olofinlade explained that the training aimed at the development of youths and the reduction of unemployment.

He said it afforded beneficiaries the opportunity to acquire skills and develop themselves, become self-employed and also become employers of labour.

He added that the beneficiaries were drawn from the six states in the geopolitical zone – Lagos, Ogun, Oyo, Osun, Ondo and Ekiti.

“The programme is about developing youths to the point that they can generate their own income without waiting on others; that is why the Federal Government initiated the programme.

“The beneficiaries were trained between February and April and given starter packs to kick-start their businesses,’’ Olofinlade said.

One of the beneficiaries, Zachius Iyanda, from Oyo State, appreciated the Federal Government for the opportunity and said he had been trained in the design and the building of websites.

Another beneficiary, Sadia Obasola, commended the Federal Government for organising the training, saying she learnt a lot about how to repair devices.

Obasola appealed to her counterparts to make good use of the opportunity to become employers of labour and to contribute meaningful to the growth of the nation.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the hardware trainees were presented with working tools, while their software and script writing counterparts were given laptop computers at the end of the training. (NAN)