FG trains 100 monitors to monitor implementation of SIP in Niger

The Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development has trained 100 independent monitors for the implementation of its Social Investment Programmes (SIP) in Niger. The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouq, stated this in Minna on Friday. She said that the trainees were being trained to monitor the implementation of the four components of SIP across the 25 local government areas of the state.

Farouk was represented by Hajiya Safiya Sani, Assistant Director in charge of Planning, Research and Statistics in the ministry. The minister listed the components of the programme as: N-Power, Cash transfer, School Feeding and Government Enterprise Empowerment Programme (GEEP). “We want to seek evidence based on testimonies of how the programme has impacted, therefore, you are going to serve as our eyes,” he said.

She disclosed that the trainees would be engaged as independent monitors for one year and would monitor activities of the programmes. In her remarks, Hajiya Amina Gu’ar, the Focal Person of SIP in Niger, advised the trainees to ensure transparency and accountability in the course of the job. “These programmes were initiated to benefit the poor and vulnerable. And for their effective implementation, there is the need for people who will monitor their impact,” she said.

Gu’ar commended the Federal and state governments for their support which led to the state to be adjudged as the best in implementation of the programme. Also speaking, Hajiya Hadiza Shiru, the Head of Conditional Cash Transfer unit in the state, urged the monitors to always seek clarifications in areas they are not clear about in the course of discharging their duties.

Similarly, Alhaji Yahaya Gbongbo, the state Director of National Orientation Agency (NOA), who commended how the programme had been executed transparently, also pledged his continuous support. (NAN)