FG to Zamfara Governor: Don’t demoralise troops, derail efforts with political differences, personal fight

The Federal Government has cautioned Zamfara State Governor Dauda Lawal against allowing political differences and personal fight becloud his comments on matters of national security.

Doing so would demoralise troops or derail government’s efforts, the federal government said Monday in a statement by the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris.

The statement signed by Suleiman Haruna, Deputy Director, Press Federal Ministry of Information and National Orientation said in part: “Political differences or personal fight with anybody should not be brought into the serious matter of national security to avoid demoralising our troops or and derailing government’s effort.”

Titled: “Zamfara Government’s politicisation of security should be ignored,” the text of the statement reads in full thus: “The Honourable Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris fnipr, notes with alarm and disappointment a statement credited to the Zamfara State Governor, Dr. Dauda Lawal, which rather than appreciate security agents and Federal Government institutions for the prompt effort to rescue the abducted students of the Federal University Gusau, chose to play politics with the sensitive matter for cheap political goals.

“The Minister observes that Federal Government institutions are empowered by law to spring to action, with or without prompting, to ensure safe return of citizens illegally taken hostage, like in the case of these hapless students. The fact that details of such delicate operations are not revealed by the institutions responsible does not make it in any way surreptitious, as the Zamfara State Government atrociously described this effort.

“The Minister states, for the avoidance of doubt, that no official of the Federal Government is engaged in negotiation with any bandit or group of bandits. The government, however, maintains its resolve to explore every available avenue that can lead to de-escalation of tension and bring back peace to communities ravaged by banditry. However, if communities decide to borrow a leaf from what has helped quench unrest in other parts of the country to engage themselves in dialogue, the Federal Government would not be in a haste to condemn such people-driven initiative.

“The Minister assures Nigerians that the Federal Government and its institutions are working assiduously to turn around the current situation and bring an end to the ebbing cases of banditry, kidnapping and all forms of criminality. Political differences or personal fight with anybody should not be brought into the serious matter of national security to avoid demoralising our troops or and derailing government’s effort.

“Finally, the Minister maintains that the Federal Government is willing to listen and continue its ongoing engagement with all stakeholders across the country in working out a lasting solution to our security problems. We urge all to put hands on deck with us.”

