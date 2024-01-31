FG to utilise NIPSS researches to enhance national security – Defence Minister

Minister of Defence, Alhaji Mohammed Badaru, says government will adopt results of researches carried out by the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS) on the security situation in the country.

Badaru said this on Wednesday in Abuja when he received Executives of the institute led by the Director General, Prof. Ayo Omotayo.

He said that the research findings would be studied and applied to help mitigate security threats and promote peace and stability in the country.

Badaru also said the defence ministry would partner NIPSS in the fight against insecurity, adding that the outcome of the recent summit on insecurity in Northern Nigeria would be forwarded to the institute for proper analysis.

The minister said that the institute was an apparatus of change and had contributed to the development of the nation in various ways, including strengthening the security architecture of the country.

He assured Nigerians that the government and security forces were taking measures to address the security situation bedeviling the country.

In his remark, the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Dr Ibrahim Kana, said that the ongoing reforms in the defence sector were meant to enhance inter-agency cohesion and professionalism, as well as strengthen military-civil interactions.

Earlier, Omotayo said that the visit was to solicit the support of the ministry in the areas of security, infrastructure and deployment of directing staff to the institute. (NAN)

By Deborah Coker

