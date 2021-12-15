FG to upgrade Yobe power transmission substation soon

The Federal Government has said it will soon upgrade the Yobe Power Transmission Substation and expand its capacity to make electricity more readily available in the area.

The Minister of Power, Abubakar Aliyu, disclosed this while on an inspection visit to the Yobe power transmission substation on Wednesday in Damaturu.

Aliyu, represented by Sule Abdulazeez, the MD/CEO Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), said with the recent demand for electricity in the area shows that the station does not have the capacity to supply power to Maiduguri, Borno state.

“So, the management has awarded contracts to put in place another 150 Million Volt-Amps (MVA) and 2/60 MVA in this station which will increase the capacity of the station.

The minister added that at the end of the project which would begin soon, all other places in the area would have improved power supply.

Aliyu commended the security agents for their tireless effort to secure the facility.

He also enjoined the communities around the facility to take ownership and report any suspicious movement around the facility.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that President Muhammadu Buhari commissioned the 330/132/33KV transmission substation in Feb. 2019 in Damaturu, Yobe State capital. (NAN)

