FG to unveil Techno Oil LPG Lagos terminal, Nov. 18

He said that the facility would boost the realisation of the LPG Expansion Project of the Federal Government.

“The terminal will generate revenue for all tiers of government through taxes and levies and more importantly generate over 2,000 direct and indirect jobs for the teeming Nigerian population,” Onyeama said.

He said that a vessel, MT Pertusola had since discharged products, emanating from the OSO-Butane Bonny Terminal in Rivers at the Techno Oil facility.

According to him, the terminal is a big boost to the quest by government to deploy LPG infrastructure, which he described as currently inadequate in Nigeria.

Onyeama noted that the terminal would deepen LPG adoption and help in the resolve of the present administration to encourage the private sector to provide jobs for the populace.

The managing director said that the investment would also contribute significantly to gas flaring reduction.