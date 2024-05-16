FG to unveil digital platform for showcasing Nigerian culture on global stage

The Executive Secretary, National Institute for Cultural Orientation (NICO), Chief Biodun Ajiboye, says the Federal Government is planning to launch a global cultural digital platform for promoting Nigeria’s rich cultural heritage on global stage.

Ajiboye, who made this known in a statement on Thursday, added that the project was an initiative of NICO to promote cultural diplomacy and boost national economy.

According to him, the digital platform, named ‘DuduPlugs’, is designed to increase international exposure to Nigeria’s cultural assets and bolster the nation’s creative economy in line with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

He said the project being put together in partnership with an American company, ACI Teksystem, had received approval of the Minister of Arts, Culture, and the Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa.

According to Ajiboye, ‘DuduPlugs’ will provide comprehensive access to Nigeria’s rich cultural heritage through the internet and social media to attract global acceptance.

He said the exposure would attract foreign exchange earnings and provoke global acceptance, thereby strengthening Nigeria’s economy and image among comity of nations.

“DuduPlugs is designed to function like a vast social media platform, capable of accommodating 100-200 million visitors per day.

“It will feature a wide array of Nigerian culture, including dress culture, films, music, indigenous languages, dance, and cuisine.

“This platform can tap into the over 700-800 million global enthusiasts of Nigerian culture, particularly, but certainly not exclusively Yoruba, Hausa, and Igbo cultures.

“Research indicates that this platform could generate substantial revenue for the Nigerian economy and increase the nation’s GDP, potentially contributing upwards to 20 billion dollars per annum.

“In preparation for the launch of ‘DuduPlugs’, a global convention, tagged ‘Pennsylvania 2025’, has been scheduled to bring together international stakeholders from other countries including Brazil, Cuba, Trinidad & Tobago, and Argentina,” he said.

He added that relevant stakeholders involved in the project were scheduled to hold preliminary meetings in advance of the inauguration of the digital platform by President Tinubu.

“The renewed hope agenda has decided to further use culture as a focal point to revolutionise the economy and foster international diplomacy by creating this digital platform.

“This programme will provide millions of Nigerian children in the diaspora with the opportunity to learn and understand our indigenous languages and rich cultural heritage. (NAN)

By Joshua Olomu