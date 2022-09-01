FG to train 110 Unity Schools’ staff members  on repair, maintenance of Science laboratory  equipment

By Olajide Idowu

The Federal Science Equipment Centre (FSEC), Ijanikin in Lagos State , under the Federal Ministry of Education, will train  selected staff members from the 110 unity schools on repairs and maintenance of science laboratory equipment.

The Director of the Centre, Mr Yekini Ismaila, said this  in his address at the opening of a two-day training organised for staff members of the Centre at  the Federal Polytechnic, Ede, Osun.

Ismaila said  that the staff members  that would be trained from across the country would later go round all the unity schools to train the school officers on repairs and maintenance of their laboratory equipment.

He said  that the training had been  approved by the  Permanent Secretary in the Federal Ministry of Education, Mr Andrew Adejo,  and it is termed ‘train the trainer’.

He added that  its aim was to help the Federal Government to maintain its existing science laboratory equipment in its unity schools  and cut cost in buying new ones.

He said that  the centre was facing several challenges which had been impeding it from reaching its optimal performance and that the Permanent Secretary and the Ministry had been briefed about the challenges.

“The FG created the FSEC, through the Federal Ministry of Education in collaboration with  UNESCO and UNDP, to enhance the development of science in post-primary institutions,” he said.

He stated that due to dwindling revenue, allocation to the centre had suffered some setbacks and it had been  affecting the free services  it used to render to unity schools under its purview.

Ismaila added that it had now become expedient for the centre to assess its funding, find means of  generating enough revenues  to achieve its mandate, which  he said was critical to the  development of science in the country.

“Most pressing issues in the world today are science based and a well-managed science experiment centre has the capacity to, not only transform a developing economy to a developed one, but create endless opportunities to generate funds and be self-sufficient,” he said.

He said  that the centre would explore the production and the fabrication of standard-science-school equipment, which it would sell at  subsidised  prices to other schools aside unity schools.

He said  that the centre had also picked  on the production of high quality chalk as  a way of generating revenue in addition to  commercialising its training courses which used to be free before now. (NAN)