FG to sustain use of technology to enhance farm yields –Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari Thursday in Abuja pledged that the Federal Government will sustain the deployment of Geographic Information Services (GIS) and other similar technologies to help farmers achieve increased production.

The President made this known when he received a delegation of the Surveyors Council of Nigeria (SURCON) led by the President of the International Federation of Surveyors, Prof Rudolf Staiger.

He expressed delight that many States in Nigeria are adopting GIS for both urban and rural development, noting that the Federal Government was also on track in using similar technologies to support farmers to increase their yields.

President Buhari said his administration will continue to work with members of the survey and geo-informatics profession to provide quality infrastructure that will bring prosperity to Nigerians.

‘‘Our Government, in the past 5 years, has embarked on critical infrastructure development and rehabilitation projects across the country. We are designing and building roads, bridges, rail tracks, airports and affordable housing all over the country.

‘‘Our goal is simple, we will develop quality infrastructure that will bring prosperity to millions of Nigerians in both our urban and rural areas.

‘‘To achieve this, we are working with surveyors, engineers and town planners. I am, therefore, confident that the 344 new surveyors inducted into the register of the Surveyors Council of Nigeria will be very busy in the coming years,’’ he said.

The President also used the occasion to recognise the roles and numerous contributions of members of the profession to national development, pointing to the design and development of the Federal Capital Territory.

‘‘Indeed this beautiful city of Abuja, which was conceived in 1976, is an excellent example of the good work delivered by your profession.

‘‘As you are aware, the city we are seeing today was designed and built through the collaboration of many local and international surveyors, engineers and geospatial experts,’’ he said.

In his remarks, Prof Staiger, told the President he was in the country to witness the induction of 344 new surveyors into the register of SURCON, and the investiture of the maiden edition of the Distinguished Senator Ahmed Ibrahim Lawan Award for the Development of Survey and Geoinformatics in Nigeria.

‘‘For me, it is a great opportunity to personally interact with President Buhari whose international reputation of honesty, integrity and selfless services stand him out as one of the greatest sons of Africa,’’ he said.

The President of the International Federation of Surveyors added that the association was proud to be associated with the Nigerian leader and his administration’s determination to revive Nigeria.