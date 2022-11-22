FG to spend N32bn on 57.5km roads in Kebbi – Official 

By Muhammad Lawal

The Federal Government has begun construction of 57.5 kilometer township roads in Jega and Aliero Local Government Areas of Kebbi.

The Federal Controller, Federal Ministry of Works, Kebbi Field Headquarters, Mr James Bugu made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Birnin Kebbi on Tuesday.

He said the project is expected to gulp over N32 billion.

Bagu, a civil engineer, explained that the construction of the roads had already commenced, adding it was expected to be completed in two years.

He said: “The project which will gulp over N32 billion has a contract period of 24 months for both local government areas.

“This contract is in line with the present administration’s commitment to address infrastructural deficits in the country.

“It is also aimed at providing the much needed impetus to stimulate economic growth and ease of doing business with other states.”

He advised the contracting firms to keep to the terms of the contractual agreement by ensuring quality job and respect the completion period.

Bagu also urged the people to make judicious use of the project to boost business activities in the benefitting communities.

NAN reports that the contract was influenced by Sen. Adamu Alieru (PDP-Kebbi Central), Chairman Senate Committee on Works towards providing the much needed services to his people through quality representation. (NAN)

