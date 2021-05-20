FG to secure $75m W/Bank loan for water supply to communities

The Federal Government has commenced dialogue with the World Bank secure a $75 million loan water communities nationwide.

The of Water Resources, Mr Suleiman Adamu, made the disclosure at an interactive session with media executives Abuja on Thursday.

He said that government planned commence a pilot programme of the water supply six cities the country. He, however, did not name the cities benefit.

“We’re trying get the states invest in water as part of our plan implement the water resources master plan.’’

The News of Nigeria (NAN) reports that lack of access to portable water had been a major problem for Nigerian communities for centuries.

The development has resulted to poor hygiene in of the rural communities where majority of Nigerian citizens reside.

The said that government was also seeking fund to tackle the perennial flooding along River Niger and River Benue.

He defended the penchant of government to build dams in the northern areas of the country, arguing that Southern Nigeria does not need dams because the area has rainfall all year round.

Citing Oji River in Enugu State, Adamu spoke of a well that was built in the town in 1913, saying that the well is still spilling water and constituting hazards to residents.

The pointed out that provision of potable water was entirely the responsibility of state governments and local government councils, noting that the federal government is intervening to water for the populace.

He stressed the need for the public, especially media practitioners, to support the Water Resources Bill being pushed federal government.

“The Water Resources Bill must be passed for the nation to move forward in the water resources sector,’’ Adamu stated. (NAN)

