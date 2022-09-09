FG to sanction unproductive civil servants for incompetence

By Joan Nwagwu

The Federal Government says it will no longer be business as usual for unproductive civil servants as there are sanctions for incompetence.

Minister of State, Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo disclosed this at the 2022 Ministerial Service Award for Labour Sector on Thursday in Abuja.

The award was organised to mark the 2022 Africa Day for Civil Service and also in recognition of outstanding performances of staffers of both the Ministry and the Agencies under its supervision.

Keyamo said it was heart-warming that the ministry was recognising the outstanding performances of officers who have tirelessly worked to help it achieve its mandate in the course of the year.

He said, ”this is an opportunity to inform you all that enhanced performances for productivity must be encouraged and so this platform is to celebrate and recognise excellence in service delivery by some carefully selected officers of the ministry.

“With the performance Management process in place, it will not be business as usual for unproductive civil servants. There are sanctions for incompetence.

“The ministry will provide the enabling environment for competitive performance in rendering quality services, thereby staff aspiring to put in their best in the discharge of their duties, will be encouraged.

“Quite a number of these staff has been able to discharge their duties under unfriendly and challenging environment yet these officers demonstrated zeal and passion in attending to their schedules.

“The courage and bravery displayed by these officers are what had recommended them for these awards, that would be conferred on them today, ’’he said.

Keyamo said that the different categories of awardees were drawn from different departments and agencies of the ministry, ranging through different grade levels.

Also speaking, Ms Kachallom Daju, Permanent Secretary in the ministry said the Office of Head of Civil Service had taken the lead in ensuring that civil servants were duly compensated for their contributions to the service in general.

Daju said that the importance of performance management cannot be over emphasised as it would improve organisational performance, employee retention and loyalty, as well as improve productivity.

She added, ”this is thereby overcoming the barriers to communication, clear accountability, and cost advantages.

”The issues resolved by management would bridge the communication gap between management and staff.

“This will also save time and reduce conflicts generated with labour unions while it will also ensure efficiency and consistency in performance.

“Indeed, recognition of hard work and performance is all about giving positive feedback based on results.

“Award, a bonus, a promotion etc are means to demonstrate appreciation of contributions to achieving goals, ’’she said.

The Permanent Secretary said that the ministry had carefully and genuinely selected deserving officers through a credible process with inputs from all the departments to come up with the list of officers that were awarded.

She also said that the agencies under the ministry’s supervision constituted Award Committees to further strengthen a trustworthy process for selecting awardees.

“This occasion is seen as motivating and exciting for everyone, because we all desire that our good work be applauded.

“Therefore, today’s Ministerial Service Award is to celebrate some of the ministry’s staff and selected staff of the Agencies who have exhibited exceptional commitment and dedication to service,’’she said.

In his remarks, Dr Michael Akabogu, Managing Director, Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF), commended the ministry for recognising officers for their “productivity and adherence to the core values of the service.”

Responding on behalf of the awardees, Mrs Martina Nwodu, Director of Special Projects commended the minister and the ministry for the recognition excellence in service delivery.

“This award is a motivation for us to continue to do our very best as it will also encourage the younger officers to do more,’’she said.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that 15 staff were rewarded with cash prizes and awards for excellent performances. (NAN)





