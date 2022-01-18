FG to remain resolute in fighting terrorism, insurgency—Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo says the Federal Government would remain resolute in the fight against terrorists and insurgents.

Osinbajo stated this at the Sir Ahmadu Bello Memorial Leadership and Governance Lecture, 2022, presented by the Emir of Lafia, Justice Sidi Bage (rtd), in Kano, on Tuesday.



The lecture was organised by the Sir Ahmadu Bello Memorial Foundation, in collaboration with the Kano state government.



The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the theme of the lecture was: “Reviving the Northern Traditional Institutions: Imperative for Peace and Security in Northern Nigeria”.



He said that “Sardauna was a man of peace and courage, as well as, a nurturer of traditional institutions, who demonstrated fairness and justice.”



Osinbajo said that the government would continue to employ technology for surveillance to effectively fight terrorism and insurgency.



“We will also continue to ensure collaboration between the Federal Ministry of Justice, state counterparts and law the enforcement agencies to ensure that those apprehended for terrorism and violent crimes are effectively and speedily prosecuted.



“This is a fight for this nation, and we are determined to win by the grace of God, all these evil forces will be eliminated,” he said.



In his remarks, Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano state recalled that the Northern region was managed by the late Sardauna despite its vast nature.



He explained that Sardauna established a number of educational institutions and other government establishments that people were proud of today.



Ganduje said the Kano state government created four additional emirates to enable traditional institutions play their role effectively in governance.



He also said that the government had also purchased 150 buses for intracity transportation, in addition to infrastructure in other sectors.



Also, the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar, said that Sardauna was just and fair to all his subjects during his lifetime.



He urged the current leaders to emulate the good leadership style of the Sardauna of Sokoto.



Earlier in his presentation, Emir Sidi Bage, spoke at length on the need to create a constitutional role for traditional institutions in the country.



“If you want intelligence, give traditional rulers a role in the constitution, a traditional ruler is the first intelligence officer in his domain, but are now considered as only advisers and have no powers,” he said. (NAN)

