The Federal Executive Council (FEC) on Wednesday approved a total reconstruction of the Abuja-Kaduna-Kano highway at a cost of N797.2 billion.

This shows an increase of N642.2 billion of the N155 billion it originally approved for the rehabilitation of the highway.

Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, told newsmen at the close of Wednesday’s FEC meeting that the initial rehabilitation contract was awarded to Julius Berger Nigeria Ltd.

“I presented a memorandum and one report with respect to the Abuja-Kaduna-Zaria-Kano highway to change the scope of works form rehabilitation previously awarded to full reconstruction of two lanes on both sides.

“The Council considered and approved the request for that change of scope and the incidental cost consequence changing the existing contract from N155 billion to N797.236 billion.

“The new scope provides for full reconstruction of the main carriageway, trailer parks, weigh bridges, toll stations and additional side lanes in the built-up areas across the FCT, Niger, Kaduna and Kano States, which are all served by the road.

“This was approved by Council for the same contractor, the minister said.

He added that he also briefed the Council on the progress report on the Highway Development/Management Initiative.

The initiative is aimed at attracting investments from the private sector in road maintenance, management and provision of allied services.

He said the first phase of the initiative would cover 12 roads of about 1,963 kilometres across the country.

He listed the 12 roads to include Benin-Asaba, Abuja-Lokoja, Kano-Katsina, Onitsha-Aba, Sagamu-Benin, Kano-Maiduguri, Enugu- Port Harcourt, Ilorin-Jebba and Lagos-Badagry.

Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, who also briefed newsmen on the outcome of the meeting, said N10. 4 billion was approved by the Council for the procurement of fire fighting vehicles and equipment for the Federal Fire Service.

“The council considered and approved the procurement of various fire fighting equipment. The total sum of the approval is N10, 436, 375, 340.96.

“The approval covers the supply of 44 fire engines and the supply of 15 water tankers, 15 rapid intervention fire engines that can go into nooks and crannies to respond to distress calls.

“The approval also covers the supply of 20 basic life support ambulances. So, in all we are talking about 79 fire fighting equipment and support vehicles,’’ he said.

Aregbesola said the procurement of the vehicles would enhance the capacity of the Federal Fire Service to effectively control and manage fire-related emergencies.

He appealed to state governments to also equip their Fire Services, so as to complement the work of the Federal Fire Service operating in their states.

The interior minister also announced that the ministry got approval of N353.2million for the deployment of an integrated real-time data repository equipment for the Headquarters of the Nigeria Immigration Service, Abuja.

“The council also approved the award of contract for the deployment of an integrated real-time data repository and security intelligence solution for the Nigeria Immigration Service Headquarters.

The delivery period for that contract is four months at a total sum of N353.2 million. (NAN)

