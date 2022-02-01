FG to provide free meals for out of school children, CCT for parents

By Chimezie Godfrey

Alternate School Programme National Steering Committee says it will provide free meals for Out-Of-School Children and Conditional Cash Transfer for parents of children while children are being educated.

Chairman of committee and Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development Sadiya Farouq made this known at 5th meeting of the Technical Working Group of the Alternate School Programme Steering Committee held on Monday at the Treasury House Abuja.

meeting was convened as a follow-up after members of TWG visited selected cluster sites in each of six geo-political zones and FCT to assess the plight of the children.

Farouq said that the of Out-Of-School-Children OOSC to access education was partly due to their socio-economic obstacles.

She however stated that OOSC problem will be tackled through several distinct measures.

“We have aimed to tackle this problem in a multi-pronged fashion by not only providing educational opportunities to OOSC but simultaneously providing them buffers against challenges that impede their ability to access education; for example, daily feeding for them when they are being educated by us and Conditional Cash Transfers for their parents to enable their active participation.
This will be done through National Social Investment Programmes (NSIPs) under Ministry as this is a much-needed intervention for this vulnerable section of population”.

Minister also explained that field expedition has thrown more light on plight of Out-Of-School-Children in the country which will also help in the planning and provision of infrastructure for their re-integration into the school system.

“We will hear much needed feedback on beneficiaries, the environments and how the ASP can effectively be situated in these places.

“It is hoped that these visits have given the Technical Working Group much needed insight into how this programme can be scaled up on a national level in line with the wishes of Mr. President; and how they can improve their designs on implementation for the imminent rollout of this programme”.

Some of the resolutions adopted by the Committee include the immediate conduct of a census of OOSC in the country, the immediate take-off of the Alternate School Peogramme Hubs and the provision of adequate budgetary allocation for the School Feeding Programme to cater for the ASP Hubs.

States visited include Kano, Enugu, Rivers, Borno, Plateau, Lagos and the FCT.

