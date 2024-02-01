FG to procure more arms for National Parks operations – Minister 

The Minister of Environment, Malam Balarabe Lawal says the Federal Government will procure more arms for effective operations of the National Park Service (NPS)

The Minister disclosed this on Thursday when he paid official visit to the headquarters of NPS and the National Biosafety Management Agency (NBMA) in Abuja.

The Minister disclosed that there is an ongoing collaboration with relevant agencies to clean the forest of bandits, illegal miners and the coastal areas where oil thefts take place.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reportsNPS is statutorily responsible for the preservation, enhancement and protection of wild animals and plants and other vegetation in National Parks; and for matters connected therewith

The Minister charged the NBMA to be more proactive in its approaches and to engage more in researches to curb the inflow of unwanted genetically modified foods.

“If you allow these genetically modified foods to come into the markets, there will be a very fierce war,” he said. He commended the two agencies for their efforts and urged them to do more in order to keep up to their mandates. He commended the two agencies for their efforts and urged them to do more in order to keep up to their mandates.

Lawal further tasked the agencies on team work, dedication and punctuality to duty at all times for effective discharge of their duties.

Earlier, Dr Ibrahim Goni Conservator-General of NPS appealed to the minister for upward review of their subvention.

Goni also requested procurement of more arms to curb trans-banditry activities with Cameroon as well as commercialisation of three parks.

On her part, Dr Agnes Asagbra the Director- General of NBMA appealed for the provision of bigger office space and more trainings for members of staff of the agency

She also requested machinery to fight environmental activities impeding on the operations of the agency.

NAN reports that both agencies made elaborate presentations of their operations to the Minister..

They also led the Minister on tour of NPS animal orphanage, mini park, museum, NBMA laboratiry before he planted a tree to mark the visit. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

