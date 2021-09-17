FG to patner NGOs to guarantee safety of lives, properties

The Minister of Police Affairs, Alhaji Maigari Dingyadi, says the Federal Government will continue to partner all well-meaning, Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) to further guarantee the safety of the lives and properties of Nigerians.

Dingyadi disclosed this on Thursday in Abuja when the National Chairman of the Police Community Relations Committee (PCRC), Dr Faruk Maiyama, paid him a courtesy call.

According to him, such organizations like the PCRC are playing invaluable roles in ensuring the successes of the activities of the ministry, as well as the police, in general.

Dingyadi said:” PCRC has been a very powerful backbone in helping the police to diligently discharge their constitutional duties.

“We are also very much aware of the role you are playing in ensuring the prevalence of a cordial relationship between the police and the generality of Nigerians.

“We are also appreciative of our sustained joint efforts to provide the needed peace and tranquillity to Nigerians.”

The Minister further lauded the uncommon commitment of the committee, nationwide, in the discharge of its responsibilities.

He acknowledged the efforts of the organization in according emphasis to capacity building, women and youths, among others.

Dingyadi promised to sustain the support the ministry has been extending to the PCRC, to further bolster its activities.

On their requests, the minister said, “we have noted with appreciation the various requests you have put forward.

“We will do everything humanly possible within the law and available finances to solve most of them.”

Dingyadi particularity disclosed plans by the ministry to complete the abandoned national secretariat of the organization in Abuja.

Speaking earlier, Maiyama stated that the committee would continue to partner and support the ministry.

“This is to ensure that Nigeria remains safe and secure for all the law-abiding citizens, as well as those wishing to come and invest in the country.

“Furthermore, we wish to acknowledge the tremendous support we have been enjoying from you and your ministry.

“Without such support, the PCRC would not have been able to make continuous impact on its public enlightenment drive.”

Maiyama, however, solicited the sustenance of the immeasurable support of the ministry to the organization, especially with regards to the provision of a functional secretariat.

He noted: “The PCRC was established in 1984 as Community Policing, Intelligence and Public Relations Committee of the Nigeria Police Force.

“But, over the years, it has taken additional responsibilities of advocacy, information dissemination, education and public enlightenment.” (NAN)

