FG to optimise FAAN’s revenue generating capacity

By Gabriel Agbeja

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Mr Festus Keyamo, has expressed Federal Government’s determination to optimise the generating capacity of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN).

This is contained in a statement signed by Mr Odutayo Oluseyi, Head of Public Affairs in the ministry on Friday in Abuja.

The minister said that 60 per cent of revenue of FAAN comes from Lagos during the facility tour of the Lagos Airport.

Keyamo said the new terminal at the airport has 60 check-in points and could accommodate much traffic, stating further that the new terminal ought to be optimally used.

“The old terminal should undergo complete overhaul, the central cooling system is not working, and a lot of dilapidation needed to be fixed.

“All airlines in the old terminal should move their check-in counters to the new terminal within 3 months.

“On concession of the airports and Nigeria air project, it will be put on hold (suspended) until I brief Mr. President on the findings,” he said.

Keyamo stated that as much as he was willing to protect the local airlines, he would expect them to be more efficient and effective.

The minister said that issues of flight cancellation and delays would be looked into and laws will be enforced where necessary.

He therefore directed the removal of unserviceable aircraft by the owners for expansion of the Apron.

Keyamo said he would discuss with owners of private hangers within the space for possible relocation.

He said the move was to give space for the expansion of the new terminal to accommodate bigger aircraft. (NAN)

