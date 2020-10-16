FG to modify White Cane

The Humanitarian Affairs Minister, Sadiya Farouq has disclosed that the Federal Government at the forefront of bringing technological modifications to the conventional white canes through local production for the virtually impaired in the country.

She disclosed this at the Ministerial Press Briefing to mark the commemoration of the 2020 White Cane Safety Awareness Day in Abuja.

‘Globally, this day is being recognized to raise public awareness and sensitization on the importance of the White Cane and the plight of millions of visually impaired/blind persons in the world.

“The theme for this year’s celebration is: “Promoting Independence and Productivity”.