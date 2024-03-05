FG to link global firms with Nigeria’s talents, skills

The Federal Government on Monday launched the Outsource to Nigeria Initiative (OTNI) to capture the share of 8.79 trillion dollars Global Business Processing Outsourcing (BPO) Market.

Vice President Kashim Shettima, while launching the initiative in Gombe, explained that this was strategic towards redirecting the talents and skills that abounds the country.

Shettima noted that the initiative would produce millions of job opportunities and spur Nigeria’s BPO and Information Technology-enabled services sector into unprecedented growth.

The Vice President also said that the initiative would link global firms with the abundant talents and skills in Nigeria.

He said that the spotlight was now on Nigeria, following the nation’s “abundance of talent, a competitive cost structure, a rapidly improving ICT infrastructure, and a strategically advantageous location.”

Shettima described President Bola Tinubu, as a visionary leader and “refined economic strategist” who has a firm grip on the distinction between the current situation in Nigeria and the route within the global landscape.”

He gave the assurance that the ongoing reforms being carried out by the Tinubu administration would soon guarantee a brighter future.

According to him, all Nigerians will be grateful for the resilience and foresight displayed in navigating the nation towards economic prosperity.

Shettima said outsourcing, as an economic strategy, was not just about efficiency; but also a profound recognition of the country’s interconnectedness in the global economy.

“Outsourcing is also a strategy to counteract brain drain and channel our talents and skills into reconstructing a Nigeria that works.

“The Outsource to Nigeria Initiative (OTNI) symbolises a pivotal alliance, a collaborative dance between the public and private sectors.

“This is a mission to produce millions of job opportunities and propel Nigeria’s Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) and IT-enabled services sector into unprecedented growth.”

Earlier, Gov. Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe, noted that the decision to launch the initiative in the state was not a mere coincidence.

He pointed out that it was a testament to the state’s potential and the exemplary strides it had made in fostering an enabling environment for technology innovation and economic growth.

Yahaya explained that the partnership with Outsource Global was an indication of the tangible support the state government would provide to investors.

“This strategic investment not only creates job opportunities but also signifies our proactive approach to providing the necessary infrastructure and resources to attract and support private investment.”

For her part, the Founder/CEO of OTNI, Amal Hassan, said that the value of the Global BPO & ITES Market stands at USD 8.79 trillion dollars in 2024.

According to her, India and the Philippines dominate at least 60 per cent of the market.

“Nigeria has the highest potential among key African countries and is expected to register the fastest growth in the African BPO industry backed by various tailwinds.”

She explained that the initiative would be accomplished through streamlined processes, using the initiative’s digital platform ‘WorkNation’ to help partners find, train, and deploy talents according to their requirements.

“Our goal is to showcase Nigeria as the preferred outsourcing destination, connecting Nigerian youth to global job opportunities and attracts investments.”(NAN)

By Salisu Sani-Idris