FG to leverage technology at entry points to check illegal migration –Minister

The Federal Government on Wednesday, in Abuja, said it would seek the support of the European Union (EU) and other relevant stakeholders in migration management, for the deployment of modern technology at the nation’s entry points to mitigate illegal migration. The Director, Press and Public Relations, in the Ministry of Interior, Manga Muhammed, disclosed this in a statement on behalf of the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola.

Aregbesola told an EU delegation, led by its Ambassador to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Ketil Karlsen, that because Nigeria’s land borders were porous, many undocumented migrants usually found their way into the country, hence the need for stronger collaboration, with relevant stakeholders to check the incidence.

“Illegal migration is a thing of concern as it not only depletes a region of viable and reliable labour, talent and human resource, but also makes room for unplanned human presence.

“The synergy and deployment of modern technology with the relevant stakeholders, will further boost intelligence sharing toward effective and efficient migration management in the West African sub region, and Nigeria in particular,” he said. Aregbesola commended the EU and other stakeholders in migration management, for their technological support that gave birth to the Migrants Information Data Analysis System (MIDAS).

He said their support had greatly contributed toward enhancing the documentation of immigrants into the country, explaining that the Federal Government was also working assiduously towards creating an enabling environment for the youths to thrive, so as to curtail their desire to migrate illegally. The minister also applauded the EU for its support toward curtailing the spread of COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

In his remarks, Karlsen stated that the delegation was in the ministry to re-initiate the negotiations, between Nigeria and the EU on migration matters, as well as to encourage the use of technology in migration management processes, among others.(NAN)