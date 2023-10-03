FG to investigate alleged negligence in death “one chance” victim in Maitama hospital- Minister

By Justina Auta

The Federal Government is to investigate alleged negligence and refusal to treat Miss Greatness Olorunfemi, victim of “one chance” before her death at the Maitama General Hospital.

Mrs Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye, the Minister of Women Affairs, made this known while addressing newsmen in Abuja on Tuesday.

Olorunfemi was on Sept. 26 reportedly pushed out of a moving vehicle, believed to be a “one chance car” popularly known for robbing unsuspecting passengers of their valuables.

She was reported to have sustained injuries and was rushed to the hospital, for medical treatment, but was not attended to due to no police report, but later died.

The minister said serious action will be taken to serve as deterrent to other hospitals and staff, who refuse to treat emergency cases for reasons best known to them.

“Investigation has begun and all those responsible for any negligence will be held accountable for their actions,” the minister said.

While decrying the spates of attacks and insecurity in FCT, which had resulted to loss of lives, properties, amongst others, she encouraged citizens to assist in addressing the menace.

“So, let us just get these evidence, investigate the issue because we want to know why.

“We need an explanation. This person that died is a Nigerian and we are tired of Nigerians suffering maltreatment. We don’t want it anymore. The President doesn’t want it.

“The media should equally come out and emphasise on this too.

“Let’s also focus on the establishment of mobile courts to handle all these issues because so many people have died due to these issues.

The minister stressed the need to improve access to quality education, women empowerment and prosecution of perpetrators of violence to reduce the rates and effects of negative vices in the country.

She, therefore, encouraged the media, citizens and others relevant stakeholders to contribute towards national development, peace and security in the country.

“Let’s focus more on things that will move the nation forward, because it will solve these issues of maltreatment and get women empowered, girls education.”

Kennedy-Ohanenye, reiterated the commitment of government to ensure that lives of citizens are protected and to prosecute any offender found wanting and guilty of causing harm on lives and properties.

According to her, the establishment of mobile courts will ensure quick dispensation of justice for victims of Gender Based Violence (GBV) and ensure the perpetrators are prosecuted.

She said such would serve as deterent and forestall others from commiting GBV, harmful traditional practices like Female Genital Mutilation (FGM), early marriage, amongst others. (NAN)

