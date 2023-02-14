FG to inaugurate PMB legacy portal – Lai Mohammed

By Rotimi Ijikanmi

The Federal Government says the President Muhammadu Buhari (PMB) Legacy Portal, an electronic repository of all the Administration has done, will be inaugurated soon.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, disclosed this on Tuesday in Abuja, at the 26th edition of the President Muhammadu Buhari (PMB) Administration Scorecard Series (2015-2023).

“As the Administration winds down, we decided to consolidate all the publicity programmes that we have held all through the

Administration’s tenure.

‘This gave birth to the PMB Administration Scorecard Series (2015-2023), which we launched on Oct. 18, 2022.

“The Scorecard Series, designed to massively showcase the achievements of the Buhari Administration and document such for posterity, has five components,” he said.

According to the minister, a compendium that chronicles, in a book form, the various achievements of the Buhari Administration, will also be inaugurated soon.

He said a Testimony Series that provided the platform for ordinary Nigerians to say how they had been impacted by the various policies and programmes of the administration, would also be inaugurated.

He said there would also be a Documentary that provided video evidence of the administration’s major achievements.

The minister thanked President Buhari for his unflinching support and the confidence he reposed in him.

He also thanked his colleagues, other ministers, for honouring the invitation to present their scorecards, in spite of their tight schedule.

Mohammed equally expressed gratitude to the media for their support, and for constantly putting the government on its toes. (NAN)