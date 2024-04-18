FG to inaugurate 116 units FISH Estate in Gwagwalada soon – Official

At least 116 housing units at the Federal Integrated Staff Housing (FISH) Estate in Gwagwalada will soon be ready for commissioning, according to a top official of the Federal Government Staff Housing Loans Board (FGSHLB).

A statement on Thursday by Obiechina Ngozi, Head of Information and Public Relation Unit, FGSHLB, quoted the Executive Secretary of the board, Mr Ibrahim Mairiga as saying this during a tour of the project site at Gwagwalada in the Federal Capital Territory.

According to the statement, the tour was to ascertain the extent of work done, as part of efforts toward delivering its mandate of providing decent and affordable houses for Federal Public Servants.

The executive secretary said the board worked closely with some estate developers as partners to construct the 116-unit, 2-bedroom bungalows.

“The construction of the Estate, which is fully funded by the Board, will soon be ready for commissioning by President Bola Tinubu-led administration. “

He explained that the housing initiative was in furtherance to the Federal Government’s agenda of promoting the well-being of civil servants through the provision of quality and affordable housing.

The executive secretary who observed that the perimeter fencing of the estate was at the final stage of completion, commended the in-house Direct Labour Task Team headed by the board’s Director, Operations Department, Hajiya Salamatu Ahmed, for a job well done.

Earlier, the board’s Director of Finance and Accounts, Mr Yakubu Kadiri, who led the inspection team around the Estate, explained that the needed infrastructure such as internal road, electrical, and water networks would be in place soon.

The facilities would be provided by the federal ministries of works, power, and water resources respectively, Kadiri, a member of the committee, said.

“The completion of FISH Estate for Federal Public Servants will be a testament to the present administration’s commitment to enhanced welfare of the workers.” (NAN)

By Okon Okon