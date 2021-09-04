FG to improve transportation modes to enhance businesses

The Federal is set to improve transportation modes as a way cutting the cost production and enhancing the ease doing business in the country.

Mr Eric Ojiekwe, Director, Press and Public Relations, Ministry Transport said this statement on Friday.

Ojiekwe said this was coming on the heels the 16th Edition the National Council on Transportation (NCT) with the theme: “Sustainable Transportation: Panacea for National Development”.

He said the event would be held in Kano, from Sept. 6 to Sept. 10.

”The 2021 event be hosted by the Kano State with Gov.  Abdullahi  as the Chief Host.

”The Ministers Transportation, Mr Rotimi Amaechi and Sen. Gbemisola Saraki, flag-off the programme and make presentations at the occasion.

”In attendance at the NCT be Transport Commissioners the 36 States and the FCT, National Union Road Transport Workers, Maritime Unions, Road Transport Employers Association Nigeria, Amalgamated Commercial Tricycle and Motorcycle Owners, amongst others.”

The News Agency Nigeria (NAN) reports NCT is a forum where meet and brainstorm on ways to improve on the transportation sector.

The 15th Edition was held in Sokoto State.(NAN)

