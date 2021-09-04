FG to improve transportation modes to enhance businesses

The Federal government is set to improve transportation modes as a way of cutting the cost of production and enhancing the ease of doing business in the country.

Mr Eric Ojiekwe, Director, Press and Public Relations, Ministry of Transport said this in a statement on Friday.

Ojiekwe said this was coming on the heels of the 16th Edition of the National Council on Transportation (NCT) with the theme: “Sustainable Transportation: Panacea for National Development”.

He said the event would be held in Kano, from Sept. 6 to Sept. 10.

”The 2021 event will be hosted by the Kano State Government with Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje as the Chief Host.

”The Ministers of Transportation, Mr Rotimi Amaechi and Sen. Gbemisola Saraki, will flag-off the programme and make presentations at the occasion.

”In attendance at the NCT will be Transport Commissioners of the 36 States and the FCT, National Union of Road Transport Workers, Maritime Unions, Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria, Amalgamated Commercial Tricycle and Motorcycle Owners, amongst others.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that NCT is a forum where stakeholders meet and brainstorm on ways to improve on the transportation sector.

The 15th Edition was held in Sokoto State.(NAN)

