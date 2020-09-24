FG to implement plans in overseeing national OGP process

Share the news













The Federal Government says it will make provision for financial and human resources to effectively coordinate the implementation of the national action plan to oversee the country’s sub- national Open Government Partnership (OGP) process.

Mr Clement Agba, the Minister of State for Finance, Budget and National Planning, made this known on Thursday in Abuja during the 9th National Steering Committee meeting.

He said that the committee was ensuring the integration of OGP principles and future development plans.

Agba tasked the technical working group on the development of a new national development plan to ensure the OGP principles were integrated into the actual plan.

“One major concern I had at my meetings with the donors that have supported the implementation of OGP in country was the lack of government funding for OGP.

“I wrote to the Minister of Finance, Budget and National planning as well as the D-G, Budget Office to make budgetary provisions for the OGP secretariats.

“This will help overcome dependence on donor support for the process and ensure effectiveness of the secretariats” he said. (NAN)

