FG to implement any recommendation aimed at eradicating corruption, crime – Amb. Dada

#TrackNigeria The Federal Government says it is ready to implement any recommendation that is geared toward eradicating corruption and other criminal activities.

The Minister of State, Foreign Affairs, Amb. Zubairu Dada, made this known when he received an evaluation team from the Inter-Governmental Action Group against Money Laundering in West Africa (GIABA) in Abuja.

According to a statement by Mr Ibrahim Aliyu, the Special Assistant to the minister of state on Media, Dada said that the government’s readiness is in furtherance of the present administration’s total commitment to the fight against corruption and other financial crimes in the country.

Dada, who expressed happiness over the international community’s recognition of the country’s war against corruption, cited the recent removal of Nigeria from the U.S.’s blacklist.

The minister of state praised GIABA for its contributions to the country’s anti corruption crusade, saying that the mutual evaluation it planned to conduct in the country would go a long way toward further strengthening Nigeria anti-graft war.

The Director General of GIABA, Mr Kimelabalou Aba had expressed satisfaction with the progress so far made by Nigeria in the fight against corruption.

According to Aba, GIABA is presently in Nigeria to conduct a mutual evaluation to ascertain Nigeria’s level of compliance in the war against crime.

The GIABA director general solicited the support of the Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the course of the evaluation process.

He lauded the ministry officials for the support and commitment they had shown toward making the evaluation a success.

GIABA is a specialised institution of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) responsible for facilitating the adoption and implementation of Anti-Money Laundering laws.

GIABA’s objectives also includes Combating the Financing of Terrorism (CFT) in West Africa.

The group, which has 17 ECOWAS member states, was established in 2000 with its headquarters in Dakar, Senegal.

(NAN)