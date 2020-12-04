FG to generate over 500,000 jobs through cashew production – Permanent Secretary

The Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development says it will harness the cashew value chain to generate over 500,000 jobs for unemployed youths in the country.

Dr Abdulkadir Mu’azu, Permanent Secretary of the ministry stated this during the two-day national cashew stakeholders meeting and farmers’ field day on Friday in Zaria.

Mu’azu, represented by Mr Bernand Chukwuemeka, Deputy Director, Federal Department of Agriculture said cashew was among the top priority commodities being promoted by the ministry.

He said that the promotion of cashew by the ministry was due to the commodity’s enormous potentials for employment generation for youths and foreign exchange earnings.