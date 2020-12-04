FG to generate N25bn annually from castor, says Permanent Secretary

The Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development says it will generate about N25 billion annually and provide means of livelihood to about 500,000 families from castor production.

Dr Abdulkadir Mu’azu, Permanent Secretary of the ministry stated this during a two-day national castor stakeholders meeting and farmers’ field day on Friday in Zaria.

Mu’azu said the Federal Government had a short term program within which to realize the target adding that the target (N25 billion) would be realised from 2021 to 2024.

‘’If by 2024 we were not able to realize the set target, we will review the strategy and continue from there,” he said.

Mu’azu, represented by Mr Bernand Chukwuemeka, Deputy Director, Federal Department of Agriculture said the ministry had resolved to raise the productivity of castor through the castor value chain.