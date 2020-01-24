FG to focus on early recovery in North-East – Farouq

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouq, says the Federal government is focusing on the early recovery of the Northeast.

She stated this on Friday, when she received in audience the European Union (EU) Commissioner, Mr. Janez Lenarcic and his team in her office at the ministry in Abuja.

The Minister explained that government in its wisdom created Humanitarian Ministry to handle all humanitarian activities in the country.

“The Ministry is saddled with the responsibilities of admitting all humanitarian affairs nationally and internationally as well as formulating policies geared towards preparedness and response.”

The Minister disclosed that since inception, the ministry has tried to build strategic partnership with national and international stakeholders.

On the activities of the Ministry, Farouq said that sensitisation programme was carried out to ensure that all stakeholders and the general public, were enlightened on humanitarian disaster challenges facing the country.

She noted that to achieve success, the Ministry’s key priority is to have an evidence data system to effectively and efficiently plan for all the expected intervention to benefit the targeted population.

She explained that the ministry is working hard towards achieving Mr. President’s directive which is focussing on rehabilitation, resettlement and integration of the displaced communities.

Earlier in his remark, the EU Commissioner, Mr. Janez Lenarcic commended the Minister on her achievement upon her assumption in office especially in her support and assistance to individual humanitarian organizations.

Lenarcic, in his first visit to Africa stressed the need for adequate safety and security of aid workers providing humanitarian assistance in the North-East and the entire population.

He also spoke on the challenges encountered by the aid workers who are not able to get access to a larger number of the targeted masses who are outside the government control areas.

He therefore expressed the willingness of the European Union in tackling the prevailing crisis facing the North-East and seek for Federal Government’s support in ensuring that humanitarian activities are effectively carried out in such areas.

