FG to fast-track access to single digit loans for MSMEs—Shettima

By Chijioke Okoronkwo

Vice President Kashim Shettima says the Federal Government will ensure quick access to single digit loans for Nigerian small businesses.

The vice president made this pledge on Tuesday in a message to mark the 2023 World Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Day.

He said that the Federal Government was aware of the impact of fuel subsidy removal on MSMEs and was working towards addressing it.

“On this World MSME Day, the government of President Tinubu recognises the vital role that MSMEs play in driving economic growth, creating jobs, and promoting innovation.

“We remain committed to providing support, fostering an enabling environment, and improving access to finance for MSMEs, especially in these unprecedented times.

“We urge all stakeholders to come together to champion the growth and success of MSMEs to achieve sustainable development for all.

“We also recognise the plethora of issues that face MSMEs as a result of the subsidy removal.

“However, the government is working urgently to ensure quick access to single digit loans for Nigerian small businesses within the shortest time possible.

“Please note that the president is your partner and here to make life easier for your businesses.

“Happy MSMES Day,” he said.(NAN)

