FG to establish Scholar Centre in Alex Ekwueme Varsity

The Federal Government says it is set to establish a Scholar Centre for Commerce and Industry at Alex Ekwueme Federal University, Ndufu-Alike (AE-FUNAI), Ebonyi.

This was contained in a statement issued in Abakaliki on Friday by the institutioni’s Spokesman, Mr Ikechukwu Uboch.

Uboch said that the federal government made the disclosure in Ikwo, Ikwo Local Government Area of the state, on Thursday during the maiden international conference of the institution’s Faculty of Physical Sciences.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the conference had, as its theme: “Resource Extraction for Sustainable Development in a Post COVID-19 Era.”

Speaking at the occasion, Minister of State for Mines and Steel Development, Dr Uchechukwu Ogah, noted that the problem of Nigeria was not unemployment but ‘unemployability’.

According to Ogah, the nation is in a quagmire, as most of its citizens, who have certificates, lack the requisite skills while those with the relevant skills have no certificates.

The minister, represented by Director-General, South East Chamber of Commerce, Mines, Industry and Agriculture, Mr Henry Awuruegu, stated that his ministry was working together with the organised private sector to bridge the gap between the academia and the market place.

He said that the same centre had already been set up at Ebonyi State University, Abakaliki, adding that the next one would be established in AE-FUNAI, with the support of the university management.

Ogah extolled the university and its leadership for maintaining a high academic standard and ensuring proper infrastructural growth and development in the institution.

“I am proud to be associated with this university. I congratulate the management and the leadership for a job well done.

“You have proved that leadership is not a function of how old you are, your geographical location or the amount of resources at your disposal,’’ he said. (NAN)

