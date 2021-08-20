FG to establish Scholar Centre in Alex Ekwueme Varsity

The Federal Government says it set to establish a Scholar Centre for Commerce and Industry at Alex Ekwueme Federal University, Ndufu-Alike (AE-FUNAI), Ebonyi.

This was contained in a statement issued in Abakaliki on by the institutioni’s Spokesman, Mr Ikechukwu Uboch.

Uboch said the federal government made the disclosure in Ikwo, Ikwo Local Government Area of the state, on Thursday during the maiden international conference of the institution’s Faculty of Physical Sciences.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports the conference had, as its theme: “Resource Extraction for Development in a Post COVID-19 Era.”

Speaking at the occasion, Minister of State for Mines and Steel Development, Dr Uchechukwu Ogah, noted the problem of Nigeria was not unemployment but ‘unemployability’.

According to Ogah, the nation in a quagmire, as most of its citizens, who have certificates, lack the requisite skills those with the relevant skills have no certificates.

The minister, represented by Director-General, South East Chamber of Commerce, Mines, Industry and Agriculture, Mr Henry Awuruegu, stated that his ministry was working together with the organised private sector to bridge the gap between the academia and the market place.

He said that the same centre had already been set up at Ebonyi State University, Abakaliki, adding that the next one would be established in AE-FUNAI, with the support of the university management.

Ogah extolled the university and its leadership for maintaining a high academic standard and ensuring proper infrastructural growth and development in the institution.

“I am proud to be associated with this university. I the management and the leadership for a job well done.

“You have proved that leadership not a function of old you are, geographical location or the amount of resources at disposal,’’ he said. (NAN)

