FG to establish Renewed Hope Cultural Villages nationwide —Official

In a bid to promote Nigeria’s rich cultural heritage, the Federal Government has announced plans to establish “Renewed Hope Cultural Villages” across the 36 states.

By Olayinka Owolewa

Mr Abiola Jagunlabi, Senior Special Assistant to Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism, and Creative Economy, disclosed this in an interview with newsmen in Ilorin.

He said that the project which is part of the Federal Government’s “Renewed Hope Cultural Project” will preserve Nigeria’s cultural heritage, promote tourism, and drive economic growth.

According to Jagunlabi, the cultural villages will be established in collaboration with state governments.

He said the vision is to transform historic sites into vibrant creative hubs, fostering economic growth and job creation in the arts and entertainment sectors.

He noted that the project will focus on restoring and conserving historic sites, monuments, palaces, and artifacts, as well as enhancing cultural education and capacity building in local crafts.

“The project’s success relies on the active participation and collaboration of state governments, local communities, and stakeholders.

“By working together, Nigeria can unlock the transformative power of its arts, culture, tourism, and creative industries for sustainable development and social cohesion.

“The initiative, which aligns with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, is expected to have a significant impact on the country’s economy, creating thousands of jobs and generating revenue through tourism and creative enterprises” he said.

Jagunlabi explained that the Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism, and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa, is committed to boosting Nigeria’s economy through innovative programmes and policies.

To achieve this, she’s forging partnerships to develop the creative industry, unlocking job opportunities for the country’s youth.

This comprehensive approach he said, will not only enhance Nigeria’s creative industry but also contribute to the country’s economic diversification and development.

He said that the National Economic Council (NEC), has already approved the project, paving the way for the transformation of Nigeria’s creative industry. (NAN)(www.nannews.ng)