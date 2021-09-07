FG to establish national technology innovation centres

Dr Ogbonna Onu, the Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation,  the Federal Government will national research and technology innovation centres global competitiveness.

This is contained in a statement issued by Josephine Ademu, Head, Press and of the ministry, on Tuesday in Abuja.

Onu said this a working visit to Gov. Godwin Obaseki of Edo on Monday in Benin city.

The minister noted that increased focus on solution driven research would help increase the commercialisation of scientific research results.

called active local production all goods and services that are needed in Nigeria.

Onu  also said that Nigerian goods, services and innovations must be of global standards to meet local demands and encourage exports.

Responding, Obaseki said that government to deliver on its mandate, all aspects of government must Science, Technology and Innovation (STI).

Obaseki further advocated strengthening and creation of an enabling environment local innovators.

pledged his administration’s assistance to the development of STI.(NAN)

