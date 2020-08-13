FG to establish National Senior Citizen’s Centre – Farouq assures

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq has assured that the government is set to establish the National Senior citizens centre in the country.

The Minister disclosed this at a meeting with the Coalition of Societies for the Rights of the Older Persons in Nigeria (COSROPIN) on Tuesday in Abuja.

She assured members of the Coalition that the Ministry is working toward the successful take-off of the National Senior Citizen’s Centre.

“A law establishing the Centre is already in place. When operational this Centre will among other things identify needs, opportunities and training of senior citizens and provide recreational, sports, educational, health and social programmes and facilities designed for the full enjoyment and benefit of senior citizens,” she stated.





The President of COSROPIN Senator Eze Ajoku thanked the Honourable Minister for the Covid 19 Palliatives the group had received to cushion the effects of the pandemic.

He briefed the Minister on activities of the coalition which include following up on the National Policy on Aging, pursuing a noncontributory health insurance for older persons, enumeration of older citizens as well as the Older Persons Rights and Privilege Bill.

Ajoku who disclosed that the Older persons Rights and Privilege Bill has passed second reading at the Senate asked for the Minister’s support in the actualization of these initiatives.





The Humanitarian Affairs Minister assured the Coalition of the Ministry’s support adding that older citizens are one of the key vulnerable groups that are of concern to the Ministry.

She further noted that most of them have been of service to the nation in their prime and still have a lot to offer due to their wealth of experience.







She added that the Ministry will therefore ensure it gives due attention to issues concerning their well-being while ensuring it carries them along in the structuring and take off of the National Senior Citizens Centre.

