FG to establish innovation Centres in six Geo-political zones

By Rosemary Ogbonnaya

Minister of State for Science, Technology and Innovation, Chief Henry Ikechukwu Ikoh, said that the establishment of technology and innovation centres in the six geo-political zones will enhance collaboration of researchers which is necessary for achieving the desired research output in the country, rather than working in silos.

The Minister who was represented by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Mrs. Monilola Udoh said this at the North Central Dialogue on the Establishment of the Technology and Innovation Centres for Global Competitiveness and Productivity today in Abuja.

According to the Minister, the centres are aimed at establishing a frame work for consultation, sharing experiences, information and practices as well as creating a conducive environment amongst scientists.

Ikoh stated that Technology and Innovation Centres, under the Executive Order NO. 5 are designed to serve as centres of excellence with the objective of improving the role of STI in the socio-economic development of the country.

He commended the effort of the immediate past Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu for his tenacity, consistency and passion about the role of STI in the development of the country.

Ikoh strongly believed that, the outcome of the dialogue would result to increased patenting, innovative discoveries and inventions, emergence of commercialization of research and improved research findings amongst scientists in the country.

Speaking, the Representative of UNESCO, Dr. Moma Enan said that the organisation is ready to collaborate with the ministry in some areas of STEM, and research, thereby, making one of the agencies of the Ministry a UNESCO capacity centre.

Earlier, the Commissioner for Tertiary Education, Science and Technology, Niger State, Professor Abubakar Baba Aliyu, commended the ministry for its achievements in the area of STI, adding that Niger State is blessed with natural resources especially gold.

He therefore, called on the minister to convey the message to Federal Government in order to enable the State Ministry of Solid minerals to work in synergy with the Federal Ministry of Mines and Steel.

