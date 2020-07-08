FG to establish Commission for Persons With Disabilities – Minister

Share the news













By Chimezie Godfrey

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Farouq, says efforts were on-going to establish the National Commission for Persons Living with Disabilities.

She stated this on Tuesday in Abuja while receiving delegates of the Coalition of International Non–Governmental Organisations working on Disability.

“The President signed into law in January 2019 the Act establishing the Discrimination Against Persons Living with Disabilities (Prohibition Act), in fulfilment of our obligation under the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (CRPD).

“The Acts establishes the National Commission for Persons with Disabilities which has the following responsibilities such as to ensure the monitoring, evaluation and realization of government policy objectives on persons with disabilities.

“Receive complaints of persons with disabilities on the violation of their rights.

“Ensure research, development and education on disability issues and disables persons.

“Liaise with the public and private sectors and other bodies to ensure that the peculiar interest of persons with disabilities are taken into consideration in every government policy, programme and activity.

“The ministry will be leveraging on your support for the take-off of the Disability Rights Commission for the mobilization of resources and building capacity is fundamental to the take-off and sustainability of the Commission,” the Minister stated.

The leader of the delegation and Country Director, Sight Savers, Dr. Sunday Ishaku, on behalf of the Coalition commended the Minister for providing interventions for the disabled people especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, in line with the mandate of the Ministry.

He specifically appreciated the efforts of the Federal Government for providing 10% of the new N-Power to the People Living with Disabilities in the country and her efforts towards championing the establishment of the National Commission for People Living with Disabilities.

Other members of the Coalition include Dr. Sunday Udo of the Leprosy Mission and David Sabo of Christofell Blinden Mission (CBM) among others, as well as the Special Adviser on Special Needs to the Minister, Danjuma Atta.

