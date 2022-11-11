FG to establish aircraft maintenance centre–Minister

By Gabriel Agbeja

The Federal Government will establish a Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) Centre through Public Private Partnership (PPP) to reposition the aviation sector in the country.

The Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, stated this in Abuja at the third edition of the “President Muhammadu Buhari’s Administration (PMB) Scorecard 2015-2023″ programme.

According to him, the establishment of a private sector-driven MRO Centre is critical in diversifying and repositioning the aviation industry.

“Currently, this facility does not exist in the whole of West and Central Africa.

” MRO is therefore a necessary requirement to facilitate development of the aviation industry.

“The proposed facility will have the capacity to serve both narrow and wide body aircraft maintenance requirements and will be located in Abuja.

“The Full Business Case (FBC) is completed and the certificate of compliance issued by the ICRC and subsequently approved by FEC (Federal Executive Council).

” The next step is to commence operation by the fourth quarter of 2022, “ he said.

Sirika also said that the government would develop Aerotropolis (Airport Cities) comprising Nigeria’s major commercial airports and surrounding communities to turn them into efficient, profitable and self-sustaining commercial hubs.

He said the project would also be executed through increased private sector participation and Foreign Direct Investment to create jobs and grow the local industry.

“ The project will be structured as a Public Private Partnership (PPP) arrangement where the private partner will be required to design, develop, finance and maintain the Aerotropolis during the agreed period.

“ The Aerotropolis will contain the full complement of commercial facilities that support airlines and aviation linked businesses.

“ Other components of the project include the development of hospitality and tourism oriented real estate assets and ancillary support infrastructure, “ he said.

According to him, the project is at the procurement phase while the next step will be issuance of Request for Proposal to shortlisted firms.(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

